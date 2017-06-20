‘Indivisible’ Starring Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening Wraps Production

Production of military marriage drama “Indivisible,” with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening, has wrapped following shooting in Memphis and Santa Clarita, Variety has learned exclusively.

The story is based on the real-life struggles of U.S. Army Chaplain Darren Turner, a decorated Iraqi war vet who comes home to an unexpected emotional struggle that threatens his marriage, his family and his faith. Bruening portrays Turner and Drew, who also executive produced the film, plays his spouse Heather.

Darren Moorman of Reserve Entertainment produced “Indivisible” in association with Calvary Pictures. The film was funded by Provident Films and Working Title Agency, with Ben Howard and Bill Reeves as executives in charge of production.

David Evans directed from a script he co-wrote with Cheryl McKay and Peter White. Tia Mowry, Jason George, Eric Close, Madeline Carroll, Skye P. Marshall and Tanner Stine also star.

“I set out to do a fictional story about an army chaplain, but one day I came across this incredible story of Chaplain Darren Turner,” Evans said. “When only half of all marriages survive these days, a true story of a couple’s fight to save their family and faith had to be told.”

Turner had been deployed to Iraq in 2007 and served 15 months as a battlefield chaplain before returning home. He told CNN in a 2012 interview, “I came home angry. Even my attitude, which I thought I was in control of, was walling me in. I didn’t realize it until my wife told me, ‘You’re no longer welcome in our house.'”

The couple separated several months after his return to the U.S. and reconciled in 2009.

“The heart of the film is about marriage,” Drew said. “The military is the setting through which we tell a story about what it means to fight hard for the vows you make on that day you stand before God and before your community and you say, ‘I will love you until the day I die.’”​

Drew has portrayed Dr. April Kepner on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” since 2009. Bruening’s credits include recurring roles in “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Ravenswood” and “Good Behavior.”

