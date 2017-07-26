Indie Entertainment, Butcher Brothers, Orama Teaming on ‘Star Light’

Horror veterans Jeffrey Allard of Indie Entertainment, Mitchell Altieri of the Butcher Brothers, and Orama Filmworks are teaming to develop and produce a feature slate, starting with “Star Light,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The independent film slate will be financed by private equity, and is currently looking to produce three or four features a year. The filmmakers teamed on vampire comedy “The Night Watchmen,” which was the first title at last year’s Fantasia Fest to be sold to a distributor.

Gravitas Ventures is planning to release “The Night Watchmen” in the late fall with worldwide rights being sold through Automatic Entertainment.

“Star Light” is set to shoot this September in Kentucky with Lee Cummings directing the story of a teen whose life is turned upside down when he helps a world-famous pop star on the run from her violent pursuers. Altieri, Allard, and Cheryl Staurulakis will produce with Leo Staurulakis and Andrew Mardirous executive producing. Mardirous also co-wrote the script with Altieri and Jamal Jenings. The script is currently out to cast.

Allard’s credits include 2003’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” The newly formed Orama Filmworks is the collaboration of husband and wife team Leo and Cheryl Staurulakis. Altieri is represented by Gersh and is managed by Plattform.

(Pictured: “The Night Watchmen.”)