Independent movie sales-distribution companies Blue Fox Entertainment and Level 33 Entertainment have merged operations, Variety has learned exclusively.

The new company will operate under the brand Blue Fox Entertainment and will release content across all platforms in North America through Level 33’s distribution infrastructure. The new company plans to distribute 20 theatrical titles a year and will also develop “higher profile” projects.

Level 33 will continue to manage films from its existing library. Blue Fox will also handle sales and direct distribution in specific international territories.

“Technology is only making the world smaller as a greater variety of content is being made available globally almost instantaneously,” said Level 33 CEO Andreas Olavarria. “We are excited to partner with the respected Blue Fox team in providing an exceptional worldwide distribution solution to quality content.”

Blue Fox was launched in 2015 by Todd Slater and James Huntsman and has sold over 30 titles since including “Big Bear,” “Havenhurst,” “Shortwave” and “Unleashed.” Level 33 was founded in 2010 and recently released “Copenhagen”; the indie romance “1 Night,” starring Anna Camp and Justin Chatwin; and “Mountain Men,” starring Chace Crawford and Tyler Labine.

“Andreas and his team bring a tremendous amount of expertise and a wealth of relationships across the distribution landscape, providing an ideal foundation for us to build upon in the coming years,” Slater and Huntsman said.