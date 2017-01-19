“An Inconvenient Sequel,” Al Gore’s follow-up to his hit documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” has secured a wide release date the day of its Sundance debut.

The film will be released by Paramount on July 28. “An Inconvenient Sequel” will open against Sony’s “The Dark Tower” adaptation and Focus Features’ thriller “The Coldest City.”

The sequel, directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, comes 11 years after “An Inconvenient Truth.” It follows Gore as he continues his decades-long fight to build a more sustainable future for our planet.

“An Inconvenient Truth,” directed by Davis Guggenheim, premiered at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival and won two Oscars — best documentary feature and best original song. The film grossed $49.8 million worldwide.

Richard Berge and Diane Weyermann will produce, while Participant chairman Jeff Skoll, Guggenheim, Lawrence Bender, Laurie David, Scott Z. Burns, and Lesley Chilcott serve as executive producers.

Gore and Skoll will also appear on the festival’s Power of Story panel on Sunday with Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives; producer Heather Rae; and environmentalist and scientist Dr. David Suzuki. The conversation will be moderated by “Democracy Now!” journalist and broadcaster Amy Goodman.

The movie is part of Sundance’s New Climate program dedicated to conversations and films about environmental change and conservation. The section includes 14 documentaries, short films, and virtual reality experiences, marking the first time that festival programmers have focused on a specific cause.