In a competitive bidding auction, Imperative Entertainment has acquired the rights to Macon Blair’s next pic “The Shitheads” with Tracy Morgan and Luke Wilson attached to star.

Blair, who’s coming off his U.S. dramatic Grand Jury Prize win at Sundance for his directorial debut “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore,” will write and direct.

Imperative will co-produce with Rough House Pictures, as well as finance the feature film.

Described as “The Last Detail by Way of Bret Easton Ellis,” the darkly comedic road movie follows a pair of deeply unqualified bozos who have been hired to transport a troubled teenage millionaire to rehab.

Alex Orr and Rough House Picture’s Brandon James will produce alongside Imperative’s Jillian Apfelbaum. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will executive produce, along with Rough House Picture’s Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green; Orr’s Fake Wood Wallpaper; and Jeremy Saulnier and Blair’s Bonneville Films.

“We’re excited to continue our mission to support emerging filmmakers like Macon, whose unique vision for ‘The Shitheads’ is both hilarious and harrowing,” said Imperative’s Friedkin and Thomas. “We’re equally thrilled to partner with the team at Rough House, whose taste and talent we admire tremendously.”

Morgan was most recently seen in New Line’s “Fist Fight” opposite Ice Cube and Charlie Day, and Wilson appeared in Showtime drama “Roadies.”

CAA, which represents Blair, Morgan, Wilson, and Rough House, packaged and arranged financing for the film, and will represent its domestic distribution rights. Blair is also represented by Anonymous Content; Morgan by ML Management and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush & Kaller LLP; and Wilson by Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman LLP. Imperative’s John Atwood negotiated the deal, and Jasmine Daghighian will be the creative exec on the project.