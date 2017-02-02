Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures have announced four new animated films over the next five years.

Three of the yet-untitled movies will be released during the summer, and the fourth during the holidays. The release dates are: July 2, 2021; July 1, 2022; December 21, 2022; and June 30, 2023.

It’s unclear whether the upcoming pictures are original films or sequels to the popular franchises, which include “Despicable Me” and “Minions.”

The news follows the announcement last week of a “Sing” sequel slated for 2020.

“Sing” has been a smash hit for Illumination, having already grossed $467 million worldwide, including $258 million domestically. The pic features the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon as animals competing in an “American Idol”-like singing competition.

“Sing” earned a best animated feature film nomination at the 2017 Golden Globes, untimely losing to “Zootopia.”

In the same announcement, the studio said that “Secret Life of Pets 2” will be pushed back a year from July 3, 2018, to July 3, 2019. “Minions 2” has moved up a week, from July 10, 2020, to July 3, 2020.

Below is a calendar of their upcoming releases:

“Despicable Me 3” — June 30, 2017

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” — November 9, 2018

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — July 3, 2019

“Minions 2” — July 3, 2020

“Sing 2” — December 25, 2020