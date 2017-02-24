Chris Meledandri’s Illumination Entertainment has appointed former Jim Henson Company exec Peter Schube to replace Natalie Fischer as chief operating officer.

Illumination — the production company behind “Minions,” “Sing,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” and the “Despicable Me” franchise — also announced Thursday that it’s appointed Scott Broock as exec VP of digital strategy and innovation, and Latifa Ouaou as executive producer.

Schube will work alongside Meledandri on business strategy and will oversee all core business operations, including finance, business development, and administrative functions. Schube was the president and chief operating officer at Henson before leaving last year.

Fischer helped devise the original business plan for 10-year-old Illumination with Meledandri and was its first COO. She’ll scale back her role at the company after its release of “Despicable Me 3” this summer, but will continue serving as a close strategic adviser to Meledandri and Illumination.

Broock was global virtual reality evangelist at YouTube, where he was responsible for the development of original VR programming. He will lead the effort to define and execute Illumination’s digital strategy.

Ouaou produced “Puss in Boots” and co-produced “Monsters vs. Aliens” for DreamWorks Animation. She worked on “Shrek,” “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”

Illumination is owned by NBCUniversal. Its films have grossed more than $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office, led by “Minions” at $1.16 billion. Its upcoming titles include “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and set for November of 2018; “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in July of 2019; “Minions 2” in July of 2020; and “Sing 2” in December of 2020.