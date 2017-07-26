‘Mindy Project’ Star Ike Barinholtz Recovering From Broken Neck After Movie Stunt Accident

Ike Barinholtz broke his neck while filming his upcoming movie “The Pact.”

While shooting a falling stunt from a high platform on set five weeks ago, Barinholtz fractured cervical vertebrae in his neck on impact. Per doctor’s orders, he has to keep his neck stabilized until the fractures heal.

Conveniently for Barinholtz, the brace has been incorporated into his storyline as ex-con and nurse Morgan Tookers on the next season of “The Mindy Project.” The look should easily fit in with the essence of his eccentric oddball character.

“After the accident, I talked to Mindy [Kaling] and we agreed that the only option was writing it into the show,” he told People. “Luckily, on ‘The Mindy Project,’ I play a character who could break his neck falling out of his bunk bed and it’s completely believable.”

Barinholtz directed an episode of the show’s sixth and final season, which has already begun filming. “I have found it’s hard to command respect while in a neck brace,” he added.

The final season of “The Mindy Project” will premiere in September on Hulu. His movie “The Pact,” with John Cena and Leslie Mann, is scheduled to hit theaters next spring.