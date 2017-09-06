IFC Midnight Takes U.S. Rights to Toby Jones Movie ‘Kaleidoscope’ (EXCLUSIVE)

International Correspondent @varietystewart
IFC Midnight has taken North American rights to Kaleidoscope, the British psychological drama starring Toby Jones (“The Hunger Games”) that has been making the rounds of various film festivals.

The film follows a middle-aged man, Carl Woods (Jones), who is rebuilding his life after being released from prison. Events take a disturbing turn after the reappearance of his estranged mother, played by Anne Reid. She scooped the award for Best Performance in a British Feature Film at the Edinburgh Film Festival in June.

Written and directed by Jones’ brother Rupert, the film was shot in London. Independent is selling it, and the deal with IFC Films’ arthouse division, IFC Midnight, was negotiated by Matthew Hechinger, IFC’s director of acquisitions and productions, and Nada Cirjanic, Independent’s head of sales.

“The superb team at IFC Midnight curate the best of arthouse genre cinema for a loyal and discerning audience. Rupert Jones’ ‘Kaleidoscope’ is a clever twisted thing, and we’re excited for audiences to discover its extraordinarily unsettling and compelling charm,” said Cirjanic.

Stigma Films’ Matthew James Wilkinson (“The Call Up”) and Dignity Film Finance’s Maggie Monteith (“Searching for Sugarman”) produced “Kaleidoscope” under the Longships Films banner.

Toby and Rupert Jones had previously collaborated on the latter’s well-received short “The Sickie.”

