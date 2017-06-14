IFC Films Promotes Execs Mark Boxer and Lauren Schwartz

IFC Films has promoted Mark Boxer to executive vice president of sales and distribution, and Lauren Schwartz to senior vice president of publicity and promotions.

Boxer, a longtime IFC Films executive, oversees theatrical, non-theatrical, and Canadian distribution of all IFC Films, as well as Sundance Selects and IFC Midnight distribution titles. Boxer strategized the distribution and release of a number of the company’s biggest films, including the Oscar-winning “Boyhood” and Michael Winterbottom’s “The Trip” series. Before joining IFC Films, Boxer covered Central and East Coast film distribution for Artisan Entertainment.

Schwartz has been responsible for creating and executing promotional campaigns for a broad range of films, such as the Academy Award-nominated “45 Years” with Charlotte Rampling and the Oscar-nominated “Finding Vivian Maier.” Prior to joining IFC Films, Schwartz was publicity director of Oscilloscope Laboratories, where she managed the publicity for all theatrical releases, including the Academy Award-nominated “The Messenger.”

“We’re proud to acknowledge the hard work and expertise of Mark and Lauren with these well-deserved promotions,” IFC Film co-presidents Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz said in a statement. “They have been integral to establishing IFC Films’ reputation as a curator of outstanding independent cinema and a trusted and experienced partner to emerging and established talent.”

IFC Films recently released “Personal Shopper” starring Kristen Stewart and directed by Olivier Assayas; “Wakefield” with Bryan Cranston; and boxing drama “Chuck,” about the real inspiration behind Rocky Balboa.