IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “Walking Out,” a wilderness drama about a father and son that premiered in the U.S. dramatic competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The film, from sibling directors Alex and Andrew Smith, is set to screen at SXSW and will get its general release later this year.

“Walking Out” stars Matt Bomer and Josh Wiggins as a father and teenage son who endure an extreme and transformative bonding experience while on an annual hunting trip in the Montana wilderness. The filmmakers, Montana natives themselves, describe the film as exploring “the unspoken, fragile bond” between two generations.

The Smiths said in a statement that they were “over the moon to be working with IFC Films on the theatrical release of our intimate epic, ‘Walking Out.'” They praised IFC for a track record of “cutting edge yet classic and internationally revered” films, saying they thought the company was perfect for promoting a small film that explores big ideas and emotions.

The “Walking Out” makers noted that IFC had previously released films by Richard Linklater, Kelly Reichardt, Lars Von Trier, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Werner Herzog and Olivier Assayas and said they were honored to be in that illustrious company.

The film also features Bill Pullman as the grandfather, along with Alex Neustaedter and Lily Gladstone. It was produced by Brunson Green and Laura Ivey and executive produced by Jim Burba, Bob Hayes, Katherine Ann McGregor, Carole Meiselman, Marc Simon, Charlsey Adkins, Rodrigo Garcia, Julie Lynn and Bonnie Curtis. Co-producers were the Smiths and Allison Whitmer.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco from Sundance Selects/IFC Films with CAA.