ICM Partners Adds Kristen Konvitz to International and Independent Film Department

Kristen Konvitz has joined ICM Partners’ international and independent film department.

She will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Jessica Lacy, who heads the team.

“Our department is in the midst of a banner year, and we want to continue to grow our team with agents who have a passion for this business and a commitment to servicing the agency’s clients,” said Lacy. “Kristen is a respected member of the film community and has the collaborative spirit that we need on our team for continued success.”

Konvitz was most recently the New York-based head of production for the newly launched film fund and production company Stay Gold Features. While there, she was involved with Sundance breakout “Patti Cake$,” which sold to Fox Searchlight for $9.5 million during an all-night bidding war, as well as David Robert Mitchell’s upcoming “Under the Silver Lake,” which A24 will release.

She was also director of film for Indiegogo, where she was instrumental in transforming the platform from a virtual unknown to a juggernaut in the crowdfunding arena.

ICM Partners also announced Oliver Wheeler’s promotion to agent in the same department. Wheeler began his career as an assistant at the agency in 2013 and was admitted into the trainee program the following year. He joined the international and independent film department as a coordinator last year.