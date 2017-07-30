Ice-T, Vincent Pastore Heading to Horror Movie ‘Clinton Road’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ice-T has joined Vincent Pastore and Ace Young in the independent horror film “Clinton Road,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Filming is set to begin in August in New York City with Steve Stanulis directing from a script by Derek Ross Mackay. Producers are Noel Ashman, Richard Grieco and Stanulis through his Stanulis Productions company.

The story is based on the real-life Clinton Road — a notorious, 10-mile stretch of narrow road deep within the New Jersey pine barren woods, which has served as the source of urban legends about paranormal activities such as ghosts and gatherings of witches. It is also an infamous disposal area for corpses in mob hits. In the movie, the road is investigated by a gang of bold teenagers who discover themselves stranded, scrambling against a sadistic satanic cult.

Ice-T will play the role of a club owner who has had his own experience in the past with Clinton Road and does his best to persuade the group from going there.

Other actors cast for “Clinton Road” include Vincent Young, Erin O’Brien, and Bo Dietl.

Ice-T has played NYPD sergeant Odafin Tutuola on the series “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” since 2000. Pastore is best known for appearing on the HBO series “The Sopranos.”