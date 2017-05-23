Ice Cube to Star in High-Tech Crime Thriller From ‘Patriots Day’ Writer

Ice Cube will star in Universal’s high-tech crime thriller “Before I Disappear” from “Jason Bourne” producer Captivate Entertainment.

Captivate’s Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner are producing. The screenplay, written by “Patriots Day” scribe Josh Zetumer, centers on a clandestine high-tech version of the witness protection program, which makes clients disappear by offering them seamless exits into new lives.

“When Ice Cube appears on screen, there is an instant credibility that is undeniable,” said. “We’re excited to be working with such a talented actor on this project.”

Cube was most recently seen in “Fist Fight” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.” He starred last year in “Ride Along 2” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut.” Universal is also developing “Ride Along 3” for him and Kevin Hart. Cube was a producer on “Straight Outta Compton” and on the “Ride Along” franchise.

Universal-based Captivate Entertainment also produced 2012’s “The Bourne Legacy” for the studio. The production company is developing the Dwayne Johnson-starrer “The Janson Directive” — part of a collective universe of films being developed at Universal based on Robert Ludlum’s bestselling novels.

Cube and Captivate Entertainment are both represented by WME. Additionally, Cube is represented by Prospect Park and Ziffren Brittenham.