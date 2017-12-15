You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Icarus’ Returning to Theaters Following Russia Olympics Ban (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix is putting “Icarus,” its buzzy documentary about Russia’s doping program, back in theaters.

The film will screen this weekend in Los Angeles and will be shown the following weekend in New York. “Icarus” is available to Netflix subscribers on its streaming platform. It debuted in theaters on Aug. 4 for an awards-qualifying run. “Icarus” is seen as a possible contender for a best documentary Academy Award, but it needs to screen theatrically in order to get considered.

Netflix wants “Icarus” to hit the big screen again because of the recent announcement by the International Olympic Committee banning Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea following its probe into an elaborate doping scheme involving its athletes. “Icarus” follows director Bryan Fogel as he looks at the benefits and effects of using performance-enhancing drugs while competing in an amateur cycling race. Fogel stumbled into an international scandal when his research connected him with Grigory Rodchenkov, a key figure in Russia’s state-sponsored doping program in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Ultimately, Rodchenkov became a whistleblower, working with the New York Times to pull back the curtain on the drug use.

Netflix bought the rights to “Icarus” out of the Sundance Film Festival for $5 million, one of the biggest ever deals for a non-fiction film. The movie will be shown in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Music Hall and in New York City at the IFC Center.

More Film

  • Palm Springs Where to eat Drink

    Palm Springs Hotter Than Ever: Places to Eat, Drink, Stay

    Netflix is putting “Icarus,” its buzzy documentary about Russia’s doping program, back in theaters. The film will screen this weekend in Los Angeles and will be shown the following weekend in New York. “Icarus” is available to Netflix subscribers on its streaming platform. It debuted in theaters on Aug. 4 for an awards-qualifying run. “Icarus” […]

  • 'Icarus' Returning to Theaters After Russia

    'Icarus' Returning to Theaters Following Russia Olympics Ban (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is putting “Icarus,” its buzzy documentary about Russia’s doping program, back in theaters. The film will screen this weekend in Los Angeles and will be shown the following weekend in New York. “Icarus” is available to Netflix subscribers on its streaming platform. It debuted in theaters on Aug. 4 for an awards-qualifying run. “Icarus” […]

  • Palm Springs Film Festival Programming Honchos

    Brains Behind Palm Springs Festival Programming Grilled

    Netflix is putting “Icarus,” its buzzy documentary about Russia’s doping program, back in theaters. The film will screen this weekend in Los Angeles and will be shown the following weekend in New York. “Icarus” is available to Netflix subscribers on its streaming platform. It debuted in theaters on Aug. 4 for an awards-qualifying run. “Icarus” […]

  • Baby Driver Wonder Woman Get OUt

    10 Best Uses of Music in Movies in 2017

    Netflix is putting “Icarus,” its buzzy documentary about Russia’s doping program, back in theaters. The film will screen this weekend in Los Angeles and will be shown the following weekend in New York. “Icarus” is available to Netflix subscribers on its streaming platform. It debuted in theaters on Aug. 4 for an awards-qualifying run. “Icarus” […]

  • Palm Springs Film Festival Spotlights Awards

    Palm Springs Fest Encourages Awards Season Binge Watching

    Netflix is putting “Icarus,” its buzzy documentary about Russia’s doping program, back in theaters. The film will screen this weekend in Los Angeles and will be shown the following weekend in New York. “Icarus” is available to Netflix subscribers on its streaming platform. It debuted in theaters on Aug. 4 for an awards-qualifying run. “Icarus” […]

  • Peter Jackson Harvey Weinstein

    Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino Respond to Peter Jackson's Claims That Weinstein Blacklisted Them

    Netflix is putting “Icarus,” its buzzy documentary about Russia’s doping program, back in theaters. The film will screen this weekend in Los Angeles and will be shown the following weekend in New York. “Icarus” is available to Netflix subscribers on its streaming platform. It debuted in theaters on Aug. 4 for an awards-qualifying run. “Icarus” […]

  • 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Box

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Rockets to $60.8 Million in Early International Openings

    Netflix is putting “Icarus,” its buzzy documentary about Russia’s doping program, back in theaters. The film will screen this weekend in Los Angeles and will be shown the following weekend in New York. “Icarus” is available to Netflix subscribers on its streaming platform. It debuted in theaters on Aug. 4 for an awards-qualifying run. “Icarus” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad