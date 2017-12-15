‘Icarus’ Returning to Theaters Following Russia Olympics Ban (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is putting “Icarus,” its buzzy documentary about Russia’s doping program, back in theaters.

The film will screen this weekend in Los Angeles and will be shown the following weekend in New York. “Icarus” is available to Netflix subscribers on its streaming platform. It debuted in theaters on Aug. 4 for an awards-qualifying run. “Icarus” is seen as a possible contender for a best documentary Academy Award, but it needs to screen theatrically in order to get considered.

Netflix wants “Icarus” to hit the big screen again because of the recent announcement by the International Olympic Committee banning Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea following its probe into an elaborate doping scheme involving its athletes. “Icarus” follows director Bryan Fogel as he looks at the benefits and effects of using performance-enhancing drugs while competing in an amateur cycling race. Fogel stumbled into an international scandal when his research connected him with Grigory Rodchenkov, a key figure in Russia’s state-sponsored doping program in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Ultimately, Rodchenkov became a whistleblower, working with the New York Times to pull back the curtain on the drug use.

Netflix bought the rights to “Icarus” out of the Sundance Film Festival for $5 million, one of the biggest ever deals for a non-fiction film. The movie will be shown in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Music Hall and in New York City at the IFC Center.