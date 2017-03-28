The Orchard has acquired all U.S. distribution rights to Raoul Peck’s historical drama “The Young Karl Marx” for a theatrical release in the fall.

Peck was nominated this year for an Academy Award for the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro.”

“The Young Karl Marx” premiered at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. Directed, produced, and co-written by Peck (with Pascal Bonitzer), the film stars August Diehl, Stefan Konarske, and Vicky Krieps. The producers are Nicolas Blanc, Remi Grellety, Robert Guediguian, and Peck.

“The Young Karl Marx” explores the origins of the international Socialist movement, the emergence of the Communist League, and its founding document, the Communist Manifesto, written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels.

Peck said, “A few years back, while the world was going through yet another financial crisis, I felt the need to go back to the basics: The analysis of the violent capitalist society we are still embedded in, through these three young Europeans of wealthy families (Karl, Friedrich, and Jenny) who decided to change this utterly unequal world. And they eventually did; though not the way they imagined it. I am thrilled to be working with The Orchard to bring the film to the American audience later this year.”

The deal was negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo, vice president of acquisitions for The Orchard, with ICM Partners and Films Distribution on behalf of the filmmakers.