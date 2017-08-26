Hurricane Harvey Forces Closure of Theaters in South Texas

The AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Entertainment chains have been closing locations in south Texas as Hurricane Harvey began battering coastal and inland communities on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to Category 4 on Friday, with sustained winds of 130 miles an hour. The storm could make landfall late Friday or early Saturday between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, the National Weather Service said.

“For the safety of our guests and our associates, we have closed our theaters in Corpus Christi and Houston,” AMC’s Ryan Noonan told Variety.

Closures in Corpus Christi include the AMC Stadium 16, CMK Century 16, CSV Cinergy 8, CSV Movies 4; CMK Movies 12 in Texas City; CMK Cinemark 12 in Victoria; AMC Brazos 14 in Lake Jackson; and Schuman’s Movie Bowl Grille in Bay City. In Houston, Regal closed the Greenway 24, Marq*E 23, West Oaks 13, and Grand Parkway 22.

The hurricane and the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight are leading a disastrous weekend at the U.S. box office with the Friday-to-Sunday frame shaping up to be the worst of the year. According to early Friday estimates, with “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “Annabelle: Creation” finishing in the $7 million to $8 million range — by far the lowest gross for a weekend winner this year.

The previous low mark was set during Super Bowl weekend on Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, when the third frame of “Split” led with $14.4 million.