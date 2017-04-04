Gemma Chan is set to join Constance Wu in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the best-selling book “Crazy Rich Asians.”

The studio acquired the movie rights to “Crazy Rich Asians” in October and is fast-tracking the project with plans for an exclusively-Asian cast. The story unfolds in a world of opulence, as new money and old money collide among a group of Chinese families living in Singapore. It follows a Chinese-American economics professor and her boyfriend — the heir to a massive fortune.

Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and partner Brad Simpson came on board the project in 2013 when Kevin Kwan’s book of the same name was still in the manuscript stage. Jon M. Chu is directing the adaptation from a screenplay written by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim.

Ivanhoe president John Penotti is also producing. Kwan will serve as executive producer along with Ivanhoe chairman Robert Friedland.

Chan can currently be seen in AMC’s “Humans,” which is in its second season, and has a key role in “Transformers: the Last Knight.” She also recently appeared in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

She is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group.