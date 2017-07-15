Mark Ruffalo Sizes Up Chances of a Standalone ‘Hulk’ Movie: It ‘Will Never Happen’

Staff Editor

Try as he might, Mark Ruffalo just does not see a future where a(nother) standalone “Hulk” movie exists. The “Avengers” star confirmed the news to Variety at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday.

Ruffalo joined Marvel’s Kevin Feige onstage to share an exclusive trailer of “Avengers: Infinity War” alongside other Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites, like Dave Bautista, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Karen Gillan, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, and co-director Joe Russo.

Related

Aladdin Disney

‘Aladdin’: Disney Casts Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

Following the screening — which received deafening applause from the audience — Ruffalo spoke to Variety about a potential spin-off of his own.

“I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone ‘Hulk’ movie will never happen,” confirmed Ruffalo. “Universal has the rights, and for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel. And, they don’t want to make money.”

“And with you as the new Hulk, it would be terrible,” added Don Cheadel.

Unlike Sony’s partnership with Marvel to create “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” it seems as though even Bruce Banner himself doesn’t see any possible chemistry between Universal and the MCU. Universal has maintained the rights to the Hulk ever since 2003’s “Hulk” starring Eric Bana and 2007’s “The Incredible Hulk” with Edward Norton.

Variety‘s interview with Ruffalo and Cheadle can be viewed above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. octopusmediaink says:
    July 15, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Those first two Hulk movies were crap. I hope Universal comes to its senses and allows Marvel to really show them how to do it properly.

    Reply

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad