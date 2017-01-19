Fox has released the final trailer for “Logan.” In Hugh Jackman’s final appearance as a world-weary Wolverine he helps out a young female mutant on the run.

An older, grayer Jackman is hiding out in a border town with Patrick Stewart’s ailing Charles Xavier (a.k.a. Professor X) when the adolescent Laura — who has plenty of power — becomes part of his life as she’s being pursued by dark forces. She’s played by Dafne Keen, first seen in a convenience store with Jim Croce’s “I Got a Name” playing in the background.

The trailer is packed with plenty of fight scenes as Laura and Wolverine confront their relentless pursuers and begin to bond. “She’s like you — very much like you,” Stewart observes wryly.

Jackman, who’s playing Wolverine for the ninth time in a movie, tells Stewart that someone will come along to look after Laura. “Someone has come along,” Stewart responds.

Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Eriq La Salle, Elise Neal and Elizabeth Rodriguez also star. James Mangold directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Green and Scott Frank with a story by David James Kelly and Mangold. Producers are Hutch Parker, Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner.

“Logan” hits theaters on March 3.

Watch the trailer below: