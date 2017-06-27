Hugh Jackman to Play Senator Gary Hart in ‘The Frontrunner’ Movie

Hugh Jackman will star as Sen. Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s political drama “The Frontrunner.”

Hart was the frontrunner during the early stages of the 1988 race for the Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was rocked by revelations of an extramarital affair with Donna Rice. The Colorado senator then dropped out of the race.

Reitman wrote the screenplay, which chronicles Hart’s rise and dramatic fall. Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, who had been trailing Hart, won the Democratic nomination and then lost to Republican George H.W. Bush. “The Frontrunner” is set up with Bron Studios.

Jackman starred in Fox’s “Logan,” which grossed $618 million worldwide for Fox. He will next be seen in “The Greatest Showman,” a biopic of P.T. Barnum.

Reitman’s first film, “Thank You for Smoking,” was set in the world of Washington, D.C., lobbyists. He was nominated for Academy Awards for directing “Juno” and “Up in the Air.” He’s in post-production on “Tully,” which stars Charlize Theron and is written by Diablo Cody.

