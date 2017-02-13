Hugh Jackman took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that his skin cancer has returned on his nose.

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN pic.twitter.com/IA7N6Ca3Oe — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 13, 2017

“Another basal cell carcinoma,” Jackman posted. “Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNCREEN.”

The “Logan” actor has suffered from skin cancer six times in the past, having last had the cancerous cells removed from his nose in 2013. He took to his Instagram account at the time to give a similar warning about the importance of using sunscreen and getting checked out.

Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right! I had a basil cell carcinoma. Please don't be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!! A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Nov 21, 2013 at 9:58am PST

“Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked,” Jackman said referring to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. “Boy, was she right! I had a basil cell carcinoma. Please don’t be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!!”

Jackman spoke to Variety in 2013 about the procedure. “I’m a good example of making sure you get checkups and listening to your wife,” he said.

The 48 year-old Jackson is about to hit the road to promote his X-Men movie, “Logan,” which premieres Friday night at the Berlin Film Festival.