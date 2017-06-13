Hugh Bonneville-Gillian Anderson’s ‘Viceroy’s House’ Lands at IFC

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Gurinder Chadha’s historical drama “Viceroy’s House,” starring Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson.

ICF is planning a release in early September. “Viceroys’ House” premiered in February out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

Bonneville portrays Lord Mountbatten and Anderson plays his wife Edwina in a story set in 1947 as Mountbatten arrives hopeful for a peaceful transference of power from British colonial rule to Indian self-governance. But ending centuries of colonial rule in a country divided by deep religious and cultural differences proves no easy undertaking, setting off a seismic struggle that threatens to tear India apart.

Manish Dayal, Michael Gambon, Huma Qureshi, Simon Callow and Om Puriare also star. The script was written by Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges and Moria Buffini.

The film was produced by Chadha, Berges and Deepak Nayak. Executive producers are Cameron McCracken, Shibasish Sarkar, Christine Langan, Natascha Wharton and and Tim O’Shea.

Chadha said, “‘Viceroy’s House’ is a completely different perspective on the end of the British Empire in India. I am thrilled to finally be able to tell this personal story of my grandparents at a turbulent time in history. IFC Films is the perfect company to release the film in the States because they support international directors with unique personal visions.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco from Sundance Selects/IFC Films with Muriel Sauzay and Cameron McCracken from Pathe International on behalf of the filmmakers.