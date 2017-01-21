Watch Chelsea Handler lead the Women’s March on Main at the Sundance Film Festival, which will be held in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington.

The Women’s March in Park City, Utah, is one of over 350 sister marches planned across the United States and 20 countries around the world to demonstrate universal respect for social justice and human rights issues including race, ethnicity, gender, religion, immigration and health care. The #MarchOnMain is supported by Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, Justice Party, Summit County Democrats, Equality Now, Alliance For A Better Utah, Emily’s List, Sentry Financial and Impact Partners Film.

Led by Handler, the outspoken comedian will be joined by Aisha Tyler, Connie Britton, Mary McCormack, Benjamin Bratt, Jessica Williams, Maria Bello and more celebrities. Following the march, a rally will take place, featuring speeches from Handler and others. The entire event is expected to run from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. MST.

