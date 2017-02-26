After a year of anticipation, the 89th Academy Awards are just a few hours away.

ABC will air the ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET, with Jimmy Kimmel serving as first-time host.

Cord-cutters will be able to watch the Oscars online via live stream, available on ABC Go or the ABC app. The ABC app works on iOS and Android devices, as well as Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. The live stream, however, is only available to those with a cable provider and login. The telecast is also available via Sling TV and Playstation Vue.

As previously reported, Sofia Carson and Ben Lyons will be hosting “The Oscars: All Access,” a free live-streaming companion show with red-carpet highlights, backstage footage, and sneak peeks at the main event.

Facebook Live is the exclusive social platform broadcasting the live stream from Facebook.com/TheAcademy. The show will also be available on Oscars.com, the ABC app, ABCNews.com, and Comcast’s X1 set-top, Xfinity TV app and myxfinity.com, starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

As usual, E! will have their “Live From the Red Carpet” coverage — with hosts Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest — beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.

Of course, be sure to visit Variety.com for full coverage of the 2017 Oscars, from the red carpet, to the ceremony, to the after-parties.