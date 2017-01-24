It’s the final countdown!

Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced live on Tuesday beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET. The event will be live-streaming on YouTube and you can watch the big reveal above. The announcement will also be streamed live on Oscar.com and Oscars.org as part of the Academy’s big digital push.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs will be joined by Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe, and Ken Watanabe in announcing the 24 award categories via pre-taped video footage filmed in six cities around the globe.

There will be a five-minute break at 5:25 a.m. PT, and the remaining nominees will be annouced starting at 5:30 a.m. PT until approximately 5:38 a.m. PT. The second nominations announcement will air on local broadcasters, including ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Unlike in previous years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences won’t be announcing the noms to a live audience at its headquarters — the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

The Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the first time — will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET.

Take a look at our final predictions and check back for the full list of 2017 Oscar nominations.