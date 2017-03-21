The Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, North America’s largest documentary festival, has announced the full film lineup for its 24th edition.

This year’s Hot Docs takes place from April 27 to May 7 in Toronto.

The festival is set to kick off its opening night with the world premiere of Lana Šlezić’s “Bee Nation,” about students in Saskatchewan who compete in the first province-wide spelling bee. Other notable films in the program include “Pre-Crime,” a real-life science fiction thriller where forecasting software, algorithms and databases become the new fortune-tellers of future crimes, a la Steven Spielberg’s 2002 thriller “Minority Report.”

“Step,” the story of an all-female dance group vying to win the high school championship and achieve a higher education, will also feature in the special presentations section, along with “Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis,” a look at the political and social consequences of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

The program will also feature two films by Joe Berlinger: a 25th anniversary screening of “Brother’s Keeper,” and the international premiere of “Intent to Destroy,” about the Armenian genocide.

Special sections include Made in Japan, Democrazy, Magnificent Obsessions, Redux and NightVision. A full list of films can be found on the HotDocs website.

Chosen from 2,906 submissions, this year’s slate will present 230 titles from 58 countries in 13 screening programs, which include the Canadian Spectrum program and the International Spectrum program.