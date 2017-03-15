Hopper Penn will star in the dramatic comedy “Puppy Love” alongside Paz de la Huerta, Michael Madsen, UFC fighter Donald Cerrone, Rosanna Arquette and Colleen Camp. Shooting starts in Edmonton, Alberta, on March 20.

Music video director Michael Maxxis will direct from his own screenplay, based on a year in the life of Maxxis’ male cousin Morgan Fairchild (no relation to the actress) during which he falls in love with a homeless woman he meets through his older brother. The story follows him as he patrols the streets in his car, looking for and meeting up with her in a dysfunctional relationship that grows and develops into something kind, endearing and beautiful.

Elle King and Mickey Avalon will also appear in the movie dramatic comedy, in addition to an extended cameo by Wayne Newton. David Michaels will produce alongside George Parra and Nicolette Saina, with Sam Osman executive producing and financing under Film Alberta Studios. Casting director Jory Weitz will also serve as an executive producer.

Michaels said, “I immediately knew this was the film in which I could invest my most precious relationships. I’m simply grateful that Maxxis invited me to ride shotgun on his personal acid trip.”

Butch Vig is assembling a soundtrack album, which will be executive produced by Chris Taylor for eOne Music who will be distributing worldwide.

“Puppy Love” is Maxxis’ first narrative feature film after directing over 100 music videos and commercials. His directorial slate includes music videos for Elle King, Kygo, Billy Talent, and City and Colour, and commercial projects for Molson Canadian, the Edmonton Oilers, and The Olympic Games.

Penn is the son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright. He appeared in his first feature-length film “The Last Face,” alongside Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem, which Sean Penn directed. He will be seen later this year in David Michod’s “War Machine” alongside Brad Pitt and Tilda Swinton.

Penn is represented by ICM Partners, de la Huerta by TCA/Jed Root, Madsen by BR Talent and Special Artists Agency, Arquette by TalentWorks and Ellen Meyer Management, Cerrone by KHI Management, Camp by the Gersh Agency, King by Paradigm Talent Agency, Avalon by Avid Exposure, and Newton by ICM Partners.