Sony has acquired a pitch from writing duo Bob Smiley and Justin Hensley based on the memoir “Hope Heals.”

“Hope Heals: A True Story of Overwhelming Loss and Overcoming Love” was penned by husband and wife Jay and Katherine Wolf.

The studio bought the pic for Ian Bryce Productions and Humble Picture Company. The film marks the first project under the Humble Picture Company banner.

The book follows the true story of Katherine’s near-fatal stroke and how the young couple’s faith and love for one another helped them survive. With a sense of renewed purpose, the Wolfs embraced their second chance at life and started their ministry, Hope Heals, to share their story with others who are suffering.

Bryce will produce through his IBP banner, while Irene Yeung and Aimee LeMaire will oversee the project for IBP. Grant Nieporte, who is partnered with Smiley in the Humble Picture Company, will executive produce and Smiley will co-produce through HPC.