‘Home Again’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Open Road Films claims the top spot in spending with “Home Again.”

Ads placed for the romantic comedy had an estimated media value of $4.42 million through Sunday for 1,972 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Open Road Films seems to be targeting a broad audience, prioritizing spend across E!, HGTV and TNT as well as during episodes of The Walking Dead, Today and MasterChef.

Just behind “Home Again” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” which saw 919 national ad airings across 32 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.66 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Ninjago Movie” (EMV: $3.14 million), Lionsgate’s “American Assassin” ($2.98 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Mother!” ($2.12 million) round out the chart.