‘Home Again’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Home Again
Courtesy of Open Road

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Open Road Films claims the top spot in spending with “Home Again.”

Ads placed for the romantic comedy had an estimated media value of $4.42 million through Sunday for 1,972 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Open Road Films seems to be targeting a broad audience, prioritizing spend across E!, HGTV and TNT as well as during episodes of The Walking Dead, Today and MasterChef.

Just behind “Home Again” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” which saw 919 national ad airings across 32 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.66 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros. Animation’s “The LEGO Ninjago Movie” (EMV: $3.14 million), Lionsgate’s “American Assassin” ($2.98 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Mother!” ($2.12 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$4.42M – Home Again


Home Again
Impressions: 370,572,278
Attention Score: 93.80
National Airings: 1,972
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: E!, HGTV
Creative Versions: 12
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.09M
Studio: Open Road Films
Started Airing: 08/10/17

$3.66M – Kingsman: The Golden Circle


Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Impressions: 199,578,445
Attention Score: 87.89
National Airings: 919
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: E!, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 6
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.03M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 04/25/17

$3.14M – The LEGO Ninjago Movie


The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Impressions: 170,958,960
Attention Score: 94.93
National Airings: 656
Networks: 49
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.63M
Studio: Warner Bros. Animations
Started Airing: 03/11/17

$2.98M – American Assassin


American Assassin
Impressions: 137,373,290
Attention Score: 91.92
National Airings: 340
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: CBS, ABC
Creative Versions: 5
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.82M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 08/19/17

$2.12M – Mother!


Mother!
Impressions: 89,907,961
Attention Score: 88.08
National Airings: 373
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: MTV, ABC
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.82M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 08/07/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/28/2017 and 09/03/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

ad