Reese Witherspoon on ‘Home Again’: ‘The Subject Is Quintessentially Female’

For Reese Witherspoon, Tuesday night’s premiere of Open Road’s divorce comedy “Home Again” at the Directors Guild of America Theater represented several milestones after nearly three decades in show business.

“It’s the first time I’ve worked with a mother-daughter team, with Nancy Meyers and Hallie Meyers-Shyer, which is a unique dynamic,” she noted on the red carpet. “Hallie’s a first-time female director. And I think the story is very timely and the subject matter is quintessentially female.”

Meyers-Shyer grew up as a child of Hollywood with her mother and her father, Charles Shyer, both well-known in the industry. She wrote the script about the daughter of a famous Hollywood director dealing with a divorce at the age of 40.

“It’s a good time to tell stories about women,” she noted. “Once Reese came on board, everything about this project exceeded my expectations. I love a funny girl. There’s nothing better than Reese in ‘Election.'”

Meyers and Erika Olde of Black Bicycle Entertainment began working on the project early last year, and brought Witherspoon on board last summer. Meyers-Shyer shot the film in Los Angeles in 30 days in December.

“They usually don’t come together that quickly,” Meyers admitted. “I’m very proud of my daughter.”

Reid Scott, who plays an agent in the film, said “Home Again” took him back to his own youth. “It’s the kind of film they don’t make much anymore — the kind of movie I grew up on so it’s nice to finally be part of one,” he added.

Lake Bell noted the similarity between her character in “Home Again” and “It’s Complicated.” “I got to be a b— again for Nancy Meyers,” she said with her trademark grin.

Before the screening, Open Road CEO Tom Ortenberg asked attendees to make donations for relief to the Houston flood victims. After the screening, the distributor held an after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel.

“Home Again” opens Sept. 8.