Film News Roundup: Hollywood Publicists Select Betty White for Lifetime Achievement Award

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Betty White
CREDIT: Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Betty White is honored by Hollywood’s union publicists, Dean Cole and RonReaco Lee get cast in “#2MinutesofFame” and fan-owned Legion M makes a promotion.

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT

Betty White will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 2.

ICG national president Steven Poster said, “Betty White is a joy and a national treasure. She brings a smile to the nation’s face and the ICG is honored to celebrate her inspiring accomplishments.”

White said, “It is such an honor to be recognized for a lifetime of doing what you love. I do not ever take it for granted.”

White, 95, has won seven Emmys and was added recently to the Guinness World Records under the title “Longest TV Career for an Entertainer (Female).” She starred in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

CASTINGS

Deon Cole and RonReaco Lee have join the cast of “#2MinutesofFame,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The movie is centered on an up-and-coming social media sensation attempting to become a stand-up comedy star. Jay Pharoah is playing the lead, along with Katt Williams, Keke Palmer and Andy Allo. Leslie Small is directing the from a script by Devon Shepard and Yamara Taylor. Jeff Clanagan and Paul Hall are producing.

Related

The movie’s plot ties in with Laugh Out Loud, the streaming network which helps to break comic talent. Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films will handle the release.

Cole’s credits include “Black-ish,” “Angie Tribeca,” and “Face Value.” He will star in the “Black-ish” spinoff series “College-ish.” Lee’s credits include “Survivor’s Remorse,” “Complications,” “Let’s Stay Together” and “The Shield.”

Cole is represented by APA and Kirsten Ames Management, and Lee is represented by APA and AGS Media

EXECUTIVE PROMOTION

Legion M, which touts itself as the world’s first fan-owned entertainment company, has promoted Terri Lubaroff to chief operating officer, Variety has learned exclusively.

She will oversee legal, finance and human resources functions, as well as management of the company’s day-to- day operations. Lubaroff has also been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

Lubaroff previously served as chief operating officer of Meltdown Entertainment. She joined Legion M when it was formed in 2016, initially heading content-acquisition efforts. Legion M uses new equity crowdfunding laws to give fans the opportunity to invest directly in an early stage entertainment company.

“From day one as a founding employee, blazing new trails in entertainment financing, production and marketing with Legion M’s amazing team has been incredibly rewarding, and I am excited to take on a larger executive role within the company as we continue to innovate and grow our fan-focused mission,” Lubaroff said.

Legion M was an investor in “Colossal,” starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis.

More Film

  • moviepass card

    MoviePass Tops 1 Million Mark in Subscribers

    In today’s film news roundup, Betty White is honored by Hollywood’s union publicists, Dean Cole and RonReaco Lee get cast in “#2MinutesofFame” and fan-owned Legion M makes a promotion. LIFE ACHIEVEMENT Betty White will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton […]

  • 'Bright' Review

    Film Review: 'Bright'

    In today’s film news roundup, Betty White is honored by Hollywood’s union publicists, Dean Cole and RonReaco Lee get cast in “#2MinutesofFame” and fan-owned Legion M makes a promotion. LIFE ACHIEVEMENT Betty White will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton […]

  • Biggest Box Office Winners and Losers

    Biggest Hits and Flops of 2017

    In today’s film news roundup, Betty White is honored by Hollywood’s union publicists, Dean Cole and RonReaco Lee get cast in “#2MinutesofFame” and fan-owned Legion M makes a promotion. LIFE ACHIEVEMENT Betty White will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton […]

  • A Star Is Born Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Moved Back Five Months

    In today’s film news roundup, Betty White is honored by Hollywood’s union publicists, Dean Cole and RonReaco Lee get cast in “#2MinutesofFame” and fan-owned Legion M makes a promotion. LIFE ACHIEVEMENT Betty White will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton […]

  • Jumanji

    Box Office: 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Off to Strong Start

    In today’s film news roundup, Betty White is honored by Hollywood’s union publicists, Dean Cole and RonReaco Lee get cast in “#2MinutesofFame” and fan-owned Legion M makes a promotion. LIFE ACHIEVEMENT Betty White will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton […]

  • 'Mudbound': Dee Rees Film Gets Big

    'Mudbound': Producers Detail the 'Risky' Racial Epic's Journey to Screen

    In today’s film news roundup, Betty White is honored by Hollywood’s union publicists, Dean Cole and RonReaco Lee get cast in “#2MinutesofFame” and fan-owned Legion M makes a promotion. LIFE ACHIEVEMENT Betty White will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton […]

  • 'Get Out' Receives Producers Guild With

    'Get Out' to Be Honored by Producers Guild With Stanley Kramer Award

    In today’s film news roundup, Betty White is honored by Hollywood’s union publicists, Dean Cole and RonReaco Lee get cast in “#2MinutesofFame” and fan-owned Legion M makes a promotion. LIFE ACHIEVEMENT Betty White will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad