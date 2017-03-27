Owners of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood is planning to launch an immersive esports theater in its adjacent Chinese 6 Theatre complex.

No timetable was disclosed in the announcement, made Monday on the opening day of CinemaCon. Plans are for the facility to function both as an MX4D Motion EFX movie theatre, as well as serve as what’s touted as the first immersive spectator theater hosting competitive esports tournaments along with providing a launch pad for a network of tournament theaters beyond Hollywood.

“What we are launching is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Robert K. Laity, CEO of the TCL Chinese Theatre. “We see cinema operators working together as a global network of immersive MX4D esports theaters and becoming part of the fabric of competitive gaming. We are in discussions with sponsors, esports organizations and other cinema operators to join forces with the TCL Chinese Theatre as we bring this exciting capability to the world of online and live tournament play.”

For movies, seats in the MX4D system are programmed to move in sync with the movie action along with offering air/water blasts, leg/neck ticklers, fog, seat/back pokers, seat rumblers, and other special effects. The system is produced by MediaMation, which provides 4D Motion EFX theateres and seats at over 200 installations worldwide.

TCL acquired naming rights to the Chinese Theatre in 2013. The owners partnered with Imax Corp. that year to renovate the facility as a custom-designed Imax theater.