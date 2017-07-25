‘Hobo With a Shotgun’s’ Jason Eisener to Direct Thriller for Fede Alvarez

“Hobo With a Shotgun” director Jason Eisener is attached to an untitled techno thriller produced by Bad Hombre, the new production company formed by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues.

The thriller will be written by Simon Barrett, whose credits include “Blair Witch,” “The Guest,” “You’re Next,” and “A Horrible Way to Die.” The logline is being kept under wraps.

The project will executive produced by Jay Basu along with Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, and Erin Westerman of Good Universe.

Eisener’s credits include “The ABCs of Death” and “V/H/S/2.” Basu is currently working with Alvarez on Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” the follow-up to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and on the TriStar/Jim Henson Co. rebirth of “Labyrinth.”

Alvarez directed 2013’s “Evil Dead,” which grossed nearly $100 million worldwide, and “Don’t Breathe,” starring Stephen Lang, which topped $150 million worldwide. Bad Hombre was formed by Good Universe and Alvarez in February to produce films in the horror, thriller, and sci-fi genres.

