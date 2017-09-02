Labor Day Weekend Box Office Craters With ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Leading Weak Pack

Hitman's Bodyguard
Heading into what will be one of the worst Labor Day weekends in many years, Lionsgate’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” continued to protect its No. 1 position at the box office, bagging $2.442 million on Friday for a four-day weekend close to $12 million, followed by Warner’s “Annabelle: Creation” at $1,839 million for an estimated $7.7 long weekend and The Weinstein Company’s “Wind River,” which blew in at $1,497 million for a possible $7.7 million weekend.

In a weekend with few newcomers, Weinstein’s “Tulip Fever” failed to bloom, trailing below already low expectations at No. 23 after Friday night’s receipts, with $358,000 on 765 screens in its debut frame. The medium-sized release could sputter to around $1.5 million total.

In all, the four-day holiday weekend is expected to total about $85 million, which is down about 30 percent from the same period in 2016.

That put the period love story behind even Sony’s 40th anniversary re-release of “Close Encounters of the Third  Kind,” which earned $486,000, starting Saturday at No. 12.

In its second week of release, Weinstein’s animated “Leap!” was fourth among Friday earners, with $1,074, and Bleecker Street’s Steven Soderbergh buddy heist film “Logan Lucky” coming in fifth with a $1,041 million haul in week three.

Entering its third week at No. 1, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” cost an estimated $40 million to produce, and has earned a total of $56,655 to date.

 

  1. Abhinavdas says:
    September 2, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Went to the first show on IMAX for Hitman’s Bodyguard, the plot of Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson was really a crazy comibination. This movie is fun with action. No wonder how these chemistry worked between two.. You people should see it Cinemas, worth for the money !

  2. Carmen (@anistonbeckett) says:
    September 2, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Are the numbers right?? “Entering its third week at No. 1, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” cost an estimated $40 million to produce, and has earned a total of $56,655 to date.”? or $56M?

