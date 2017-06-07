Hiram Garcia Promoted to President of Production at Seven Bucks Production

Hiram Garcia has been upped to president of production for Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Production banner.

Previously serving as VP of production, Garcia will oversee all film operations from development to release in addition to producing projects. Garcia will continue to leverage studio and network partnerships while maintaining Seven Bucks’ focus on creating content that inspires and entertains the global audience.

Garcia has been with the company since its inception and with Johnson since his days as a WWE superstar and early film projects like “The Scorpion King” and “Walking Tall.”

Garcia’s credits with Seven Bucks include “Baywatch,” “Hercules,” “Furious 7,” “Fate of the Furious,” “Central Intelligence,” and “San Andreas.” He continues to produce and develop creative content for Seven Bucks’ most anticipated feature films such as “Rampage,” “Black Adam” and “Shazam!,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Skyscraper,” “The Janson Directive,” “Fighting With My Family,” and “Big Trouble in Little China.”

“At Seven Bucks, our motto is ‘always be the hardest worker in the room’ and Hiram has embodied that mantra from day one. We know that his efforts, creativity and leadership will help us continue to deliver the transformative content our audience has come to expect,” said Johnson.

In addition to his work on Seven Bucks’ film projects, Garcia has been instrumental in growing Seven Bucks’ roster of television projects which include HBO’s most watched half-hour series, “Ballers”, HBO’s “Rock and a Hard Place”, Fuse’s “Clash of the Corps” and CNN’s “Soundtracks.”

“The Seven Bucks enterprise has grown at such a rapid pace across all verticals of entertainment and that makes Hiram the perfect choice to take this role on. Not only has he been in the trenches with us from day one, but he’s also pushed the boundaries of every project we pursue. We could not be happier with the decision to appoint him President of Production,” added Dany Garcia.