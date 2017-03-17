Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon will co-star as siblings in the indie drama “What We Had.”

Robert Forster, Blythe Danner, and Taissa Farmiga are also on board to star, with Elizabeth Chomko writing and directing the film.

Bill Holderman, Unified’s Keith Kjarval, Bona Fide Productions’ Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger, and June Pictures’ Alex Saks and Andrew Duncan will produce. Swank will executive produce, along with the Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Godfrey and Robert Jones, and Interlock Capital’s Levi Sheck and Mike Rowe.

The story follows Swank’s character, who has to travel back home to help take care of her mother (Danner), whose Alzheimer’s takes a turn for the worse after an incident on Christmas Eve.

Shannon plays her brother, Forster plays Swank’s father, and Farmiga plays her daughter. Production is set to start next week in Chicago.

The film will be funded by Unified Film Fund II. WME Global is representing the film’s worldwide rights.

Swank recently wrapped Steven Soderbergh’s comedy “Logan Lucky,” and Shannon was recently nominated for an Oscar for his role in Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals.”

Swank is represented by WME and attorney Jeff Bernstein of Jackoway Tyerman. Shannon is represented by CAA, Wetzel Entertainment, and attorney David Krintzman of Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Forster is represented by Anonymous Content and Don Buchwald & Associates. Danner is represented by Anonymous Content and Don Buchwald & Associates. Farmiga is represented by Anonymous Content, ICM Partners, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.