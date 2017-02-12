“La La Land,” and “Passengers” won the top feature film awards at Saturday’s Art Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.,” “
“Hidden Figures” won the prize for best period film, while “La La Land” and “Passengers” took home the contemporary and fantasy film trophies.
Among the top TV winners, “Westworld” won for Period or Fantasy series, “Mr. Robot” nabbed the contemporary award and “The Night of” won for TV movie or limited series. Other winners included “SNL,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “Beyonce: Lemonade,” which was honored in the awards or event special category.
Hosted by Patton Oswald, the ceremony also honored director Brad Bird with the Cinema Imagery Award.
Complete list of winners:
FILM:
Period Film: “Hidden Figures”
Production Designer: Wynn Thomas
Contemporary Film: “La La Land”
Production Designer: David Wasco
Fantasy Film: “Passengers”
Production Designer: Guy Hendrix Dyas
TV:
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series: “Westworld”: “Pilot”
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series: “Mr. Robot”
Production Designer: Anastasia White
Television Movie or Limited Series: “The Night Of”: Pilot
Production Designer: Patrizia Von Brandenstein
Half Hour Single-Camera Series: “Mozart in the Jungle”: “Now I Will Sing”
Production Designer: Tommaso Ortino
Multi-Camera Series: “The Great Indoors”: “Pilot”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
Awards or Event Special: “Beyonce: Lemonade”
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial: iPhone 7: “Balloons”
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Variety, Reality or Competition Series: “Saturday Night Live”: “Larry David/The 1975,” “Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani,” “Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga”
Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio