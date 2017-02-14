Fox and AMC Theatres have set free screenings for “Hidden Figures” on Feb. 18 in 14 U.S. cities to celebrate Black History Month.

The film — starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe — tells the story of three female, African American NASA mathematicians during the Space Race of the 1960s. “Hidden Figures” has been nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture and best supporting actress for Spencer’s portrayal of Dorothy Vaughan.

The drama has continued out-performing forecasts at the box office and has topped $144 million in the U.S. The screenings are intended to build broader awareness of the true story on which the film is based.

Fox and AMC Theatres have also invited school and community groups, and non-profit organizations to apply for additional special screenings to be held in their towns.

“As we celebrate Black History Month and look ahead to Women’s History Month in March, this story of empowerment and perseverance is more relevant than ever,” said Liba Rubenstein, 21st Century Fox’s senior vice president of social impact. “We at 21CF were inspired by the grassroots movement to bring this film to audiences that wouldn’t otherwise be able to see it — audiences that might include future innovators and barrier-breakers — and we wanted to support and extend that movement.”

Henson stars as Katherine Johnson and Monae portrays Mary Jackson, with Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst, and Kevin Costner also starring in the Ted Melfi-directed drama.

“The storytelling and message that ‘Hidden Figures’ carries is endearing and inspiring, and based on the remarkable community support this movie has received. We have witnessed first-hand the powerful impact it is having on audiences,” said Elizabeth Frank of AMC. “We’re honored to partner with Fox to help further the reach of this message to moviegoers across the country.”

Free screenings will be held in Atlanta, Baltimore, The Bronx, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Oakland, St. Louis, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis and can be reserved here.