Sunday’s Academy Awards marked the end of awards season, and the show suffered from the “Hidden Fences” flub that plagued previous awards shows.

During ABC’s Oscars pre-telecast, contributor Jess Cagle talked about the diversity in nominees this year.

“You’ve got a record number of black actors nominated this year. And you’ve also got three incredible documentaries about the African-American experience. Part of that is because of a change in rules in the Academy membership — a change in the membership,” Cagle explained.

“But also you just happen to have these extraordinary movies like ‘Hidden Fences’ and ‘Moonlight’ Sorry, ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Fences’ and ‘Moonlight’ all coming out this year,” he corrected himself.

Cagle should know better — he’s the editorial director of People and Entertainment Weekly.

He was discussing three distinct films, but amalgamated two of them: “Hidden Figures” and “Fences.” Watch the gaffe below:

It’s not the first time the mistake was made in front of a massive audience.

During the Golden Globes in January, red carpet reporter Jenna Bush Hager mistakenly said “Hidden Fences” while interviewing “Hidden Figures” producer Pharrell Williams. And during the actual telecast, presenter Michael Keaton made the same mistake while introducing “Hidden Figures” star Octavia Spencer. (Both later apologized.)

When the Oscar nominations came out, both Buzzfeed and NBC Today made the “Hidden Fences” mistake.

The night is still young and there may still be another “Hidden Fences” moment.