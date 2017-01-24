Perhaps it was the early start (Oscar nominations were read at 5 a.m. PT) or carelessness, but two major outlets erroneously listed “Hidden Figures” as “Hidden Fences” on Tuesday morning.

The gaffes came after Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton made the mistake during the Golden Globes pre-show and telecast, amalgamating the titles of two films with predominantly black casts: “Hidden Figures” and “Fences.”

Both films were nominated for best picture.

While live-tweeting the best picture nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards, BuzzFeed’s entertainment account made the regrettable error.

Best Picture: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Fences, La La Land, Lion, Manchester, Moonlight #OscarNoms — BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) January 24, 2017

The person who tweeted quickly realized the error, and issued an apology.

Sorry for Jenna Bushing this and apologies to Hidden Figures! I knew I'd make a live-tweeting error, particularly regret it was this one. — BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) January 24, 2017

NBC has yet to correct a similar error on the “Today Show” website.

In their recap of the nominations, the copy reads that director Theodore Melfi was passed over for “Hidden Fences,” as seen in the screengrab below.

At the Globes, the gaffe was so egregious that both Bush and Keaton apologized for their errors. “Those people in the movie who worked all that time in front of millions of people, I, like a jerk, screwed the line up,” Keaton told Variety. “What I always think about is they have mothers and sisters and brothers and fathers that are sitting at home waiting for them and watching them and this guy, me, gets up and gives the wrong title. That makes me feel terrible. You feel badly about those things.”

Following the mistake and apology tour, “The Colbert Show” poked fun by releasing a parody trailer for “Hidden Fences,” about a barrier-breaking barrier going into space.

The “Hidden Fences” mistake wasn’t the only error Oscar nomination morning. ABC erroneously listed Amy Adams and Tom Hanks as nominees before correcting their mistake.