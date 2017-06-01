‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Henry Zaga to Play Sunspot in ‘New Mutants’

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Henry Zaga New Mutants
Sipa USA via AP

Henry Zaga will play Sunspot in X-Men spinoff “New Mutants.”

Josh Boone is directing the Fox movie from a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee. Boone announced the news on his Instagram account.

Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of “The Witch” and “Split,” “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams, and Rosario Dawson previously signed on to star in the ensemble young adult superhero movie.

Related

Charlie Heaton New Mutants

‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton in Talks for X-Men Spinoff ‘New Mutants’

The film is headed toward an early July production start. Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt are producing.

“New Mutants,” created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, was the first X-Men comic spinoff, launched in the early 1980s.

In the vein of “Deadpool” and “Logan”, Fox/Marvel redefines the superhero genre once again with the horror thriller, “The New Mutants.” Mutants are at their most dangerous, both to themselves and others, when their powers are new, especially because mutation reveals itself during the teenage years. Held in a secret facility against their will, five new mutants have to battle the dangers of their powers, as well as the sins of their pasts. They aren’t out to save the world – they’re just trying to stay alive.

“New Mutants” has a release date of April 13, 2018.

The Brazilian thesp Zaga was most recently seen in the Netflix hit series “13 Reasons Why.”

Zaga is repped by WME.

Rio's very own @zagahenry will play Sunspot #newmutants #xmen #brazil

A post shared by Josh Boone (@joshboonemovies) on

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad