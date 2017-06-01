‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Henry Zaga to Play Sunspot in ‘New Mutants’

Henry Zaga will play Sunspot in X-Men spinoff “New Mutants.”

Josh Boone is directing the Fox movie from a script he co-wrote with Knate Lee. Boone announced the news on his Instagram account.

Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of “The Witch” and “Split,” “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams, and Rosario Dawson previously signed on to star in the ensemble young adult superhero movie.

The film is headed toward an early July production start. Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt are producing.

“New Mutants,” created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, was the first X-Men comic spinoff, launched in the early 1980s.

In the vein of “Deadpool” and “Logan”, Fox/Marvel redefines the superhero genre once again with the horror thriller, “The New Mutants.” Mutants are at their most dangerous, both to themselves and others, when their powers are new, especially because mutation reveals itself during the teenage years. Held in a secret facility against their will, five new mutants have to battle the dangers of their powers, as well as the sins of their pasts. They aren’t out to save the world – they’re just trying to stay alive.

“New Mutants” has a release date of April 13, 2018.

The Brazilian thesp Zaga was most recently seen in the Netflix hit series “13 Reasons Why.”

Zaga is repped by WME.