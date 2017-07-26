‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding Joins Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s ‘Simple Favor’

“Crazy Rich Asians” actor Henry Golding will co-star opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in Lionsgate’s thriller “A Simple Favor.”

Paul Feig is directing the film, with shooting starting on Aug. 14 in Toronto. Kendrick will play a mommy blogger trying to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend, portrayed by Lively. Golding has been cast as Lively’s character’s husband.

Feig and Jessie Henderson are producing through their Feigco production company. Jessica Sharzer wrote the script based on Darcey Bell’s book of the same name.

Fox 2000 was originally developing the project after buying the movie rights to “A Simple Favor” in a preemptive deal. The story is in the vein of Gillian Flynn’s 2012 novel “Gone Girl” and Paula Hawkins’ 2015 debut “The Girl on the Train” — two best-selling thrillers in which a female protagonist disappears from a seemingly perfect relationship, part of the “domestic noir” genre.

“A Simple Favor” revolves around betrayals and reversals, a dead body, and the question of who is duping whom.

Feig’s directing credits include “Ghostbusters,” “Bridesmaids,” “Spy,” and “The Heat.”

Golding will next be seen as the lead in Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” opposite Constance Wu. He’s repped by Paradigm.