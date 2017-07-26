Henry Cavill Addresses ‘Justice League’ Mustache Controversy

Henry Cavill brushed together a somewhat tongue-in-cheek message after a controversy over his ‘stache left some fans bristling.

The dispute in question stemmed from Variety‘s report that tied extensive “Justice League” reshoots to his facial hair.

“Pictured above, is not a set on ‘MI6,’ but is in fact, the latest in a series of weapons being designed by Warner Bros. and Paramount Studios to combat the entity known as ‘Henry Cavill’s Moustache,” he joked on Instagram.

Cavill grew a mustache for his character in “Mission: Impossible 6,” which was supposed to finish shooting before Cavill needed to return as Superman in “Justice League.” However, “Justice League” re-shoots have required him to simultaneously bounce between both projects. Paramount reportedly would not allow Cavill to shave his facial hair while production was taking place, so his mustache will have to be digitally removed from “Justice League” in post-production.

He facetiously clarified the actual reasoning in his post. “There has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the [‘Justice League’] reshoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic ‘stache. It is not a question of if I should shave — it is a question of how we can possibly be victorious against such a beast without bringing our own doom raining down upon us.”

“Justice League,” also staring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ezra Miller, hits theaters Nov. 17.