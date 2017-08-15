‘Hellboy’ Reboot Casts ‘American Honey’ Star Sasha Lane

“American Honey” star Sasha Lane has joined David Harbour in the Lionsgate-Millennium’s “Hellboy” reboot.

Harbour will star as the titular demonic hero, based on the Mike Mignola comic books. The film is titled “Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.”

Lane will play the role of Alice Monaghan, who is rescued in the origin stories by Hellboy from the fairies that kidnapped her. Milla Jovovich and Ian McShane also are attached to star.

“The Descent” director Neil Marshall is on board to helm. The new story sees Harbour’s hero squaring off against a sorceress who seeks to destroy humankind. The project will shoot in the U.K. and Bulgaria.

Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin are producing along with Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment.

The previous two films starred Ron Perlman as the title character and scored at the box office, with the last one, “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” grossing $160 million worldwide.

Lane has wrapped on “Miseducation of Cameron Post” with Chloe Moretz and “Shotgun” with Maika Monroe. She’s repped by Gersh, The Long Run and attorney Andre Des Rochers.