Helen Mirren’s Haunted House Drama ‘Winchester’ to Release in February

CBS Films has set a Feb. 23 release date for Helen Mirren’s haunted house drama “Winchester.”

Mirren stars as firearms heiress Sarah Winchester along with Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, and Angus Sampson. Siblings Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig are directing from their own script. Producers are Tim McGahan and Brett Tomberlin.

Winchester was convinced that she was haunted by the souls killed at the hands of the Winchester Repeating Rifle. After the sudden deaths of her husband and child, she threw herself into the 24-hours a day, seven days a week construction of an enormous mansion designed to keep the evil spirits at bay.

Clarke plays a skeptical San Francisco psychiatrist dispatched to the estate to evaluate her state of mind, who discovers that her obsession may not be so insane after all.

Construction at the Winchester mansion in San Jose, California, went on continuously from 1884 to 1922 as the original farm house grew into the world’s most unusual labyrinth-mansion (24,000 square feet built at a cost of $5 million), featuring: 160 rooms; 2,000 doors; 10,000 windows; nine kitchens; 13 bathrooms; and 47 stairways and fireplaces.

The estate is list on the National Register of Historic Places, is a California Historic State Landmark and a San Jose City Landmark.

CBS Films bought rights to the film in August. “Winchester” is the second title to be dated on Feb. 23, joining Unversal’s monster sequel “Pacific Rim 2.”

CBS Films also released a first-look image of Mirren in the role on Wednesday. See the gif below.