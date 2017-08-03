Hedy Lamarr Documentary ‘Bombshell’ Lands at Zeitgeist, Kino Lorber

Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber has acquired distribution rights to “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,” which Susan Sarandon executive produced.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and won a best of fest prize at the Nantucket Film Festival. It was directed by Alexandra Dean and produced by Adam Haggiag.

“Bombshell” will open at the IFC Center in New York on Nov. 24, followed by a nationwide rollout.

Lamarr appeared nude at the age of 17 in the 1933 Czech film “Ecstasy” and later married a prominent Austrian businessman who became a weapons dealer to the Nazis. Lamarr, who was born Jewish, fled her husband in the middle of the night, boarding a boat for America with nothing to her name except a single designer gown. She eventually convinced MGM boss Louis B. Mayer to sign her to a deal.

She married six times. While a film star, Lamarr was also a secret inventor who helped the Allies win the war with a wireless form of communication called “frequency hopping,” which would go on to revolutionize communications all over the world — and perfected a radio system to throw Nazi torpedoes off course during World War II.

Her work, now considered the basis for bluetooth/cell phone technology, was so undervalued at the time that at the end of her life she was a recluse, impoverished and virtually forgotten. She died in 2000.

The deal was negotiated by Richard Lorber of Kino Lorber, Nancy Gerstman of Zeitgeist Films, and David Koh of Submarine.