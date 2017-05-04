Faith-Based Documentary ‘Heart of Man’ Gets One-Night Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

Faith-based documentary “The Heart of Man” has been set for Sept. 14 as a one-night screening from Fathom Events and Sypher Studios at about 500 North American locations.

“The Heart of Man” is a re-telling of the Biblical prodigal son parable, juxtaposed with interviews of real people struggling with distractions from their faith and the shame that follows addiction. Shot on location in Hawaii, “The Heart of Man” is produced by Jason Pamer and Jens Jacob, directed by Eric Esau and executive produced by Brian Bird (“Captive,” “The Case for Christ, “When Calls the Heart”).

The film includes true stories interwoven with interviews with authors William Paul Young and Dr. Dan Allender, and spoken word artist Jackie Hill-Perry. The documentary content stars actors Justin Torrence, Serena Karnagy, and Robert Fleet.

Producers are aiming to show attendees that each has the opportunity to re-connect with their faith, family and one another. The screening of the feature will be followed by a roundtable conversation with Young and pastor Chad Veach, author of “Unreasonable Hope.”

“’The Heart of Man’ is a unique partnership for us in the faith category,” said Fathom Events CEO John Rubey. “This event can help open up dialogue for those who may have struggled with these topics in their communities, as well as unite them nationwide to be part of something greater.”

Fathom specializes in presenting live events and one-night showings for theatrical chains. It’s co-owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and Regal Entertainment Group. Fathom’s biggest recent events include “Batman: The Killing Joke” in over 1,160 theaters last year; “TCM Big Screen Classics” screened at more than 700 theaters and “Met Live” at 700 sites.