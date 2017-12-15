You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HDNet Movies Announces 32-Day Oscar Marathon

Rebecca Rubin

HDNet Movies will present its second annual “And the Oscar Goes to… Presented by Richard Roeper” starting Feb. 1. The 32-day event presents 75 Oscar-winning films, airing 24 hours a day.

Hosted by the Sun Times film critic, the series runs through March 4, the evening of the 90th Academy Awards. Roeper will be introduce each film and share his thoughts on their cinematic impact.

The lineup spans multiple eras and genres. Highlights include “Birdman,” “Braveheart,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “The Fighter,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Black Swan.” A complete list of films and dates will be announced at a later time.

“It is a true honor to have Richard Roeper back on board for the second consecutive year, sharing his invaluable insights and impressive knowledge as he guides viewers on this comprehensive journey covering some of the most influential films of all time,” Rachael Weaver, general manager of HDNET Movies, said. 

Roeper said, “If I were programming a film festival of Oscar-winning films, I don’t think I could come up with a better, more comprehensive list. We’ve got everything from newly minted classics to some of my favorite films of the 1970s and 1980s to some timeless classics, groundbreaking work from some of Hollywood’s all-time great directors, and iconic performances from the likes of Jane Fonda and Natalie Portman.”

