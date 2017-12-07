Hayes Brothers, Joel Silver Teaming on Horror Film (EXCLUSIVE)

The Hayes brothers, the sibling duo behind “The Conjuring,” are teaming up with producer Joel Silver on an original horror movie.

Details are being kept under wraps, but the film is being set at Sony, where Columbia Pictures executive vice president of creative production Palak Patel will oversee the development. The brothers, Chad Hayes and Carey Hayes, have a busy dance card. They’ve been contracted to write the third installment of the “Journey to the Center of the Earth” series, and they’ve established themselves as among the preeminent creative forces in the horror genre. In addition to “The Conjuring,” the Hayes brothers have written “The Crucifixion,” “The Reaping,” and “House of Wax.”

Silver is best known as the producer of “Die Hard,” “Sherlock Holmes,” and “The Matrix.” He’s working with Sony on a remake of “Superfly,” the ’70s crime classic. Patel is involved in bringing that project to the screen as well. Before joining Sony, Patel worked with Joe Roth, producing or executive producing the likes of “Maleficent,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

Horror films have been among the most profitable offerings to come out of Hollywood in recent years, where they are cherished for their relatively low costs. Movies such as “Get Out,” “Annabelle 2,” and “Split” have been some of the year’s biggest hits with generous margins.

The Hayes brothers are represented by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and attorney Jeff Frankel of McKuin Frankel Whitehead.